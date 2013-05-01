BRIEF-Endocyte Q4 loss per share $0.26
* Endocyte reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides clinical and pipeline update
May 1 Facebook Inc : * COO says seeing strong growth in Mobile ad business around the world,
particularly in Asia * CFO says average price per ad increased 3 percent year-on-year in Q1 * CFO says ad impressions increased 39 percent in Q1 * CFO says company continues to expect expenses to rise roughly 50 percent in
2013 * COO says company "continues to explore" video ad possibilities to supplement
existing offering * COO says no plans to launch an ad network
* Federated National Holding Company authorizes additional $10 million share repurchase program
LONDON, March 10 From Pakistan to Turkey, the world's largest independent oil trader Vitol is betting on a spike in gasoline and diesel demand in young and growing nations by snapping up filling stations that disappointed oil companies are prepared to sell.