BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores says received staff deficiency letter from Nasdaq stock market
* Bon-Ton stores - on march 9, 2017 co received a staff deficiency letter from the nasdaq stock market - sec filing
Oct 28 Facebook Inc : * Says average price per ad increased 274 percent year-over-year in third
quarter * Says total revenue in Q4 expected to grow 40 percent to 47 percent
year-over-year * Says total 2015 costs and expenses likely to increase between 55 percent and
75 percent versus 2014
March 15 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Wednesday as investors focused on a Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates for the second time in three months.
* Just energy group inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bids for its 5.75% convertible subordinated debentures due september 30, 2018 and common shares