BRIEF-Michaelson Capital Special Finance Fund reports 5.7 pct stake in Tecogen - SEC filing
Feb 14 Michaelson Capital Special Finance Fund LP:
NEW YORK Oct 5 Facebook Inc : * Shares fall 3 percent in premarket trade
Feb 14 Michaelson Capital Special Finance Fund LP:
* Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc reports 7.3 percent passive stake in Investar Holding Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kQ7sj1
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.