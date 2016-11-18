Nov 18 Social media giant Facebook Inc said on Friday it would buy back up to $6 billion of its Class A shares, beginning in the first quarter of 2017.

The company also said Chief Accounting Officer Jas Athwal had resigned, according to a regulatory filing.