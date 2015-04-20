NEW YORK, April 20 A federal appeals court on Monday rejected the fugitive Paul Ceglia's effort to revive his civil lawsuit against Facebook Inc and founder Mark Zuckerberg seeking a big stake in the social media company, and to halt a separate criminal prosecution for fraud.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said Facebook and Zuckerberg had established by clear and convincing evidence that a 2003 contract that Ceglia claimed entitled him to a 50 percent Facebook stake was forged.

It also said Ceglia failed to make a "clear showing" that the government's criminal case against him arising from that contract should be dismissed. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)