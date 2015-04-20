(Adds comment from lawyer, planned appeal)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 20 A federal appeals court on
Monday forcefully rejected the fugitive Paul Ceglia's effort to
revive what U.S. prosecutors have called his fraudulent lawsuit
to extort social media company Facebook Inc and its
founder Mark Zuckerberg.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said
"overwhelming forensic evidence" showed that a 2003 "Work for
Hire" contract that Ceglia claimed entitled him to a 50 percent
stake in Facebook was forged.
Calling Ceglia "an individual who has repeatedly
demonstrated total disregard for our judicial system," the
appeals court also refused to revive his lawsuit to stop the
government's criminal prosecution of him for fraud.
Ceglia, a 41-year-old wood pellet salesman from Wellsville,
New York, had faced a May 4 trial in the criminal case, but
removed his electronic ankle bracelet in early March and
disappeared, along with his wife, two children and a dog.
His whereabouts remain unknown. Facebook's market value was
about $226 billion as of Friday's market close.
"We will definitely appeal," Joseph Alioto, a lawyer for
Ceglia, said in a phone interview. "We believe the facts plainly
show that the Work for Hire contract is authentic."
A spokeswoman for Facebook said: "We are pleased that the
truth has prevailed." A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara in Manhattan declined to comment.
The criminal case arose from Ceglia's June 2010 civil
lawsuit in upstate New York against Menlo Park, California-based
Facebook and Zuckerberg.
Ceglia alleged that an April 2003 contract with Zuckerberg,
then a Harvard University freshman who had done programming work
for Ceglia's StreetFax.com, entitled him to half of Facebook.
But the 2nd Circuit said Facebook offered convincing
evidence that the contract was forged, including irregularities
visible to the naked eye. It also said the discovery of the real
StreetFax contract between Ceglia and Zuckerberg for a project
unrelated to Facebook "puts the lie" to Ceglia's claim.
The court added that Ceglia's claim "that he inexplicably
failed to act (or, as he told news media, forgot that he was a
50 percent owner of one of the world's most renowned
corporations)" for seven years "belies common sense."
Robert Ross Fogg, a lawyer defending Ceglia in the criminal
case, said in an email: "I am greatly distressed and
disappointed. I am more disappointed in Paul. Nevertheless, it
appears the court was more outraged by Paul's absence than the
district court's divergence from the procedural rules."
The cases are Ceglia v. Zuckerberg et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 14-1365; and Ceglia v. Holder et al in the
same court, No. 14-1752.
(Editing by Ted Botha and Alan Crosby)