By Grant McCool
March 26 Facebook Inc released emails by founder
Mark Zuckerberg from his days at Harvard University to bolster
its arguments that a wood-pellet salesman who sued for a 50
percent stake in the social media company lied and forged
documents.
Facebook's lawyers asked a federal judge to dismiss a 2010
lawsuit by Paul Ceglia, of Wellsville, New York. The lawsuit,
they said, was filed "in hopes of extorting a settlement"
through a "fraudulent scheme."
Ceglia has claimed that he had a contract with Zuckerberg
from 2003 for a project that would eventually become Facebook.
In a motion to dismiss Ceglia's amended lawsuit, Facebook
lawyers included examples of Zuckerberg's emails from his
college days that referred to Ceglia.
Facebook's lawyers also said that Ceglia had produced
fraudulent documents, citing work by forensic experts who found
that he had typed text into a Microsoft Word document and
declared it was the text of emails with Zuckerberg in 2004.
Those emails did not appear in a search of the Harvard
University server, Facebook's lawyers s aid in court papers filed
in U.S. district court in Buffalo, New York.
Facebook's lawyers also cite d a Jan. 25, 2004 email by
Zuckerberg to Ceglia's partner that r efers to C eglia's StreetFax
company and Zuckerberg's frustrations.
"I have to admit that implementing the last additional
features and supporting the Streetfax website is not a top
priority for me right now," Zuckerberg wrote.
According to the court document, the email goes on to say
"there are many other things I'd like to do, and have started
to, work on. I am at school surrounded by some of the smartest
people in the world, cultivating ideas and constantly coming up
with great projects to work on."
Ceglia claims in his lawsuit that he agreed to a $1,000
investment in a venture that would eventually become Facebook,
now one of the world's most valuable companies. Th e two met
when Ceglia hired Zuckerberg, now 27, to work on StreetFax when
Zuckerberg was a freshman at Harvard.
FORENSIC TESTING
Facebook filed its court papers as it prepares for a widely
anticipated initial public offering. The company may be worth
$93.6 billion, according to SharesPost Inc, which tracks
valuations of private companies. Zuckerberg controls 28.4
percent of Facebook's Class B shares.
The court filing said that testing of documents and email by
forensics experts at digital risk management firm Stroz
Friedberg sh owed that Ceglia's claim that he and Zuckerberg
signed a "Work for Hire" document in April 2003 was impossible.
Zuckerberg, said Facebook's lawyers , did not conceive of the
idea o f the social media company until December that year.
"There is no evidence whatsoever that Zuckerberg had so much
as thought of Facebook as early as April 2003, let alone was
sufficiently advanced in his thinking that he would sell
ownership interests in the venture," lawyers for Zuckerberg and
Facebook wrote.
"This fact alone conclusively establishes that the 'Work for
Hire' document is a forgery," the filing said.
In an emailed statement, Ceglia's lawyers said Facebook was
trying to end the lawsuit before a jury had seen all the
evidence. They said th e evidence includes ex perts' declarations
fav orable to their client abo ut the authenticity of his co ntract
with Zuckerberg.
"Mr. Ceglia deserves his day in court, where the jury will
resolve this dispute over the ownership of Facebook," the
statement said.
Facebook cites emails showing that Zuckerberg was angry with
Ceglia because he had received only $9,000 out o f $19,500 o wed
for work on StreetFax. Facebook's lawyers say Ceglia in early
2004 sent emails in which he apologized for failing to pay
Zuckerberg and pleaded for his patience.
"The numerous emails in which Ceglia begs for forgiveness
and forbearance put the lie to the fictional narrative in his
fabricated 'emails' in which he and Zuckerberg have an equal
partnership and Ceglia angrily presses Zuckerberg for payment,"
the motion to dismiss said.
"If Ceglia in fact had leverage over Zuckerberg, as he has
alleged, it is utterly implausible that Ceglia would have begged
Zuckerberg for extra time to raise money to pay a small debt."
The case is Ceglia v. Zuckerberg et al, U.S. District Court,
Western District of New York, No. 10-00569.
(Reporting By Grant McCool and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by
Andre Grenon and Steve Orlofsky)