By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, April 16 A lawyer for a New York man
who disappeared ahead of his criminal trial over charges he
tried to defraud Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg
told a U.S. appeals court his client was like the fugitive
protagonist of "Les Misérables."
Joseph Alioto, the lawyer for Paul Ceglia, made the
statement on Thursday as he urged the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York to revive Ceglia's civil lawsuit seeking
half ownership of Facebook under a purported contract with
Zuckerberg.
That lawsuit became the basis for a criminal case, in which
prosecutors contend the contract was forged.
Ceglia was set to face trial on May 4 but disappeared in
March, along with his wife, two children and his dog. Alioto
told the 2nd Circuit he had no idea where Ceglia was now.
"It's very unfortunate, like Jean Valjean," said Alioto,
referring to the central character of Victor Hugo's 1862 novel
and the more recent Broadway musical.
Ceglia, 41, has been wanted since March 8, after his ankle
bracelet was found removed at his Wellsville, New York,
residence. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward
for information leading to his arrest.
Ceglia was charged in 2012 with fraud for forging documents
to extort Zuckerberg out of 50 percent of Facebook, whose market
value as of Wednesday's close was about $231 billion.
That case stemmed from a 2010 lawsuit against Facebook and
Zuckerberg in Buffalo, New York, in which Ceglia said
Zuckerberg, then a student at Harvard University, signed a
contract giving him half of a planned social networking website.
U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara last year dismissed
Ceglia's lawsuit after another judge said the contract was
doctored.
Alioto on Thursday said that was the wrong decision and that
the case should go to trial.
"There was substantial evidence showing the document was
authentic," he said.
Orin Snyder, Facebook's lawyer, countered that Arcara had
authority to dismiss the "litigation fraud" that Ceglia was
pursuing.
"It's brazen, premeditated and unprecedented in scope,"
Snyder said, referring to Ceglia's civil lawsuit.
The 2nd Circuit also heard arguments over whether to revive
Ceglia's separate and previously dismissed lawsuit to block the
criminal case.
The case is Ceglia v. Zuckerberg, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-1365.
(Editing by Ted Botha)