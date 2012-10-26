Oct 26 A New York businessman faces criminal charges of trying to defraud Facebook Inc and its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, by claiming that he was promised a share in the social-media company, federal prosecutors said.

The office of the federal prosecutor in Manhattan said in a statement that the businessman, Paul Ceglia, who sued Facebook and Zuckerberg in 2010, was arrested at his home in Wellsville, New York, Friday morning and will appear in court later in the day.

Ceglia's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.