NEW YORK Oct 20 Facebook Inc and Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg have sued several lawyers who have
represented Paul Ceglia, claiming they helped the upstate New
York entrepreneur pursue a fraudulent lawsuit to extort a 50
percent stake in the social networking company.
Monday's lawsuit was filed seven months after a federal
judge dismissed Ceglia's civil case, and two years after federal
prosecutors in Manhattan charged Ceglia with criminal mail and
wire fraud for allegedly forging documents underlying his claim.
Facebook's market value is now close to $200 billion.
Ceglia, a wood pellet salesman from Wellsville, New York, is
not a defendant in Facebook's lawsuit, which was filed with the
New York state court in Manhattan.
Among the 13 defendants are DLA Piper, one of the world's
largest law firms; Paul Argentieri, Ceglia's original lawyer;
the law firms Milberg LLP and Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman;
and Dennis Vacco, a former New York attorney general.
Facebook seeks unspecified damages for harm to its
reputation and business, all of which it wants tripled because
of the lawyers alleged misconduct, plus punitive damages.
Peter Pantaleo, DLA Piper's general counsel, in a statement
said Facebook sued "to intimidate lawyers" to refrain from suing
the Menlo Park, California-based company. "We will defend this
meritless litigation aggressively and we will prevail."
The other defendants did not immediately respond to requests
seeking comment.
Ceglia had claimed in his June 2010 lawsuit that an April
2003 contract he signed with Zuckerberg, who was then a Harvard
University freshman and had done programming work for Ceglia's
StreetFax.com, entitled him to a Facebook stake as high as 84
percent. He also offered alleged emails supporting his claim.
Facebook said Ceglia's lawyers knew or should have known
this lawsuit was a fraud, having been "based on an implausible
story and obviously forged documents," but plowed ahead "for the
purpose of extorting a lucrative and unwarranted settlement."
It also said that after lawyers for Ceglia at the law firm
Kasowitz Benson Torres & Friedman found "smoking-gun" evidence
of fraud and warned Ceglia's other lawyers, those lawyers stayed
with the case.
At the request of another of Ceglia's law firms, the
Kasowitz firm agreed not to report the "misconduct" it had found
to the court, the complaint said.
The Kasowitz firm was not named as a defendant.
"We said from the beginning that Paul Ceglia's claim was a
fraud and that we would seek to hold those responsible
accountable," Facebook general counsel Colin Stretch said in a
statement on Monday. "DLA Piper and the other named law firms
knew the case was based on forged documents yet they pursued it
anyway, and they should be held to account."
Ceglia's criminal trial is scheduled for May 4, 2015. He has
pleaded not guilty.
The case is Facebook Inc et al v. DLA Piper LLP (US) et al,
New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 653183/2014.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Andrew
Hay)