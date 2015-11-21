(Adds context on Silicon Valley benefit policies)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 20 Facebook Inc Chief
Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday he will take
two months of paternity leave after his daughter's birth, a
strong statement from one of the busiest and most powerful U.S.
executives on the importance of family time.
Silicon Valley technology firms have rushed to extend
parental leave allowances and other benefits in an attempt to
recruit and retain talent, but many workers do not take
advantage for fear of falling behind at work or missing out on
promotions.
Facebook, the world's biggest online social network, allows
its U.S. employees to take up to four months of paid maternity
or paternity leave, which can be used all at once or throughout
the first year of their child's life, a policy which is generous
by U.S. standards. Zuckerberg announced in July that he and his
wife, Priscilla Chan, were expecting a baby girl.
A 2015 study by the Society for Human Resource Management
found that 21 percent of employers it surveyed offered paid
maternity leave, and 17 percent provided paid paternity leave.
"This is a very personal decision," Zuckerberg wrote on his
Facebook page, along with a picture of a stroller, a yellow baby
carrier and his dog, Beast. "Studies show that when working
parents take time to be with their newborns, outcomes are better
for the children and families."
Zuckerberg, 31, did not say who would be running the company
while he is out. Facebook did not immediately respond to an
inquiry.
It is likely that chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg,
who oversees all of Facebook's advertising, will assume
leadership. Zuckerberg largely oversees products, but will
likely rely on chief product officer Chris Cox while he is out.
Zuckerberg's decision is unusual among high-level tech
executives, especially men. Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer
took two weeks off after her first child's birth in 2012, and
when she announced she was pregnant with identical twin girls in
September, she said she would be taking limited maternity leave
and "working throughout."
Zuckerberg's post generated more than 50,000 'likes' in one
hour and nearly 3,000 comments. Many of the comments lauded his
decision and said it sent a positive message about U.S. parental
leave policies.
Sandberg commented and congratulated Zuckerberg and his
wife. Noting the baby's upcoming birth, she wrote in her post:
"I can't wait to meet her."
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Chris Reese, Bill
Rigby, Diane Craft and Leslie Adler)