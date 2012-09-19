* Facebook kicked off 800,000 kids in a year
* Experts say it's easy to game Facebook's system
* COPPA law is aimed at protecting kids from advertisers
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Facebook has an ugly little
secret, a number disclosed nowhere in its voluminous filings to
become a public company and now only vaguely addressed by
corporate officials.
An estimated 5.6 million Facebook clients - about 3.5
percent of its U.S. users - are children who the company says
are banned from the site.
Facebook and many other web sites bar people under age 13
because the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA)
requires web sites to give special treatment to children 12 or
younger. The law aims to stop marketers prying personal
information from children or using their data to advertise to
them. Sites must get parental permission before allowing
children to enter, and must take steps to protect privacy.
Facebook declines to acknowledge that many of its efforts to
block children are not working.
The issue has taken on new relevance as the Federal Trade
Commission finalizes rules to further restrict companies and Web
sites that target youths or are geared to young audiences.
Facebook, the world's leading social media company with 955
million users, has said that the law does not apply to it
because it explicitly restricts use of its site to people aged
13 and older.
Facebook has made some progress in identifying preteens and
excluding them from the site. A June Consumer Reports study
showed that Facebook eliminates as many as 800,000 users under
age 13 in a year through its tiered screening process, which the
company declines to describe.
The study still estimates 5.6 million children are on
Facebook, a figure that experts say includes many who create
accounts with help from their parents.
The Consumer Reports data comes from a January 2012 survey
of 2,002 adults with home Internet. Participants were chosen by
TNS, a research firm. The margin of error is plus or minus 2
percentage points.
"It's not surprising to us to see 12-year-olds sneaking
onto Facebook," said FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz, saying the
situation was "particularly complicated" if parents helped them.
"Is it troubling? In some ways it is. Is it a story in black and
white? Not really."
A Reuters test of Facebook's signup process shows that a
child could bypass the site's screening features with relative
ease. The site effectively blocked a fictitious sign-up from an
underage prospective user. But after an hour's wait, the site
accepted a sign-up using the same name, email, password and
birthday but citing a different birth year.
Facebook declined to discuss the data or describe its
efforts to outlaw children. Spokesman Frederic Wolens said in an
email that Facebook is "committed to improving protections for
all young people online".
Larry Magid, who serves on Facebook's advisory board and
co-directs the Internet group Connect Safely, said he and others
studied the issue for a year and found no way to tell if
children were lying online.
"The only solution that I am aware of is to access some sort
of national ID or school records," he said. "There are good
reasons that we don't do this. ... I'm sure this is really easy
to do in totalitarian regimes."
Senator Richard Blumenthal, an outspoken privacy advocate
whose youngest child is 18, said children's vulnerability to
potential sexual predators and susceptibility to advertising
were reasons to keep the 12-and under set off most web sites.
"Our children were not on Facebook at that age, and they would
not be now," he said.
When gullible preteens or "tweens" go online they often
reveal sensitive data, said Kathryn Montgomery, who teaches at
American University and was an early advocate of the 1998 COPPA
Tlaw.
"What we hoped to do with these kinds of rules is to get
companies to act responsibly toward kids. It's not easy to do,"
said Montgomery.
Facebook now boasts 158 million U.S. users, according to May
figures from the data firm comScore. If the site more
effectively banned children, it could stand to lose about 3.5
percent of its U.S. market.
Ironically, one reason it's easy to game Facebook's
screening process is the law passed to protect children. COPPA
bars companies from saving most data on children. The FTC has
said it would look skeptically on companies saving childrens'
names or email addresses even if the data simply helped them
prevent children logging onto their sites.
Children who aren't savvy enough to game Facebook's system
often get parental help, according to a 2011 study headed by
Danah Boyd, a senior researcher at Microsoft Research. She found
that 55 percent of parents of 12-year-olds said that their child
was on Facebook and that 76 percent of those had helped the
child gain access.
"Many recent reports have highlighted just how difficult it
is to enforce age restrictions on the Internet, especially when
parents want their children to access online content and
services," said Facebook's Wolens.
On Facebook, children are exposed to advertising for sugary,
high-fat foods, the kind increasingly pulled from children's
television shows.
"We found lots of food products on Facebook being
advertised, including many which are targeted to children," said
Jennifer Harris, director of marketing initiatives at Yale
University's Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity.
KRAVE CEREAL IS ONE-THIRD SUGAR
One is Kellogg's new Krave cereal, a product which is
roughly one-third sugar. With advertisements featuring an
animated, pudgy Krave Krusader, it now counts 456,000 "likes" on
Facebook.
Kellogg's said it did not intend to market Krave to tweens
and complied with an industry initiative to not market high-fat,
high-sugar products to children. "Krave follows Facebook's
policy that all fans must be 13 or older," the company said in a
statement.
Dr. Victor Strasburger, chief of the division of Adolescent
Medicine, University of New Mexico Department of Pediatrics,
said the Krave Krusader ads are part of what he called
"unethical" appeals by sugary cereal makers. Nearly 20 percent
of U.S. children aged 6-17 are obese, according to a 2011
government report.
Child advocates say that even if Facebook is not appealing
directly to children, the company needs to realize that ads
aimed at teenaged users will also attract tweens, who imitate
older peers.
"I don't think Facebook deliberately goes out and gets kids
at the moment," said Jeff Chester of the Center for Digital
Democracy. "I think when they target teens the way they do, they
know that they'll pull in a lot of younger kids."