UPDATE 1-AT&T's $85.4 bln deal for Time Warner wins EU thumbs-up
March 15 AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.
May 12 Facebook Inc plans to open a sales office in China to work with local advertisers, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The world's largest social networking company is in talks to lease space in the Fortune Financial Center in Beijing's central business district, Bloomberg said, citing the sources.
Facebook could open an office in China within a year, a person familiar with the matter said. (r.reuters.com/vag39v)
Facebook could not be immediately reached for comment outside of U.S. business hours.
The sales office would put, for the first time, Facebook employees inside mainland China, where its services are blocked. Facebook has a sales office in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang)
March 15 AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.
* Diagnos, in a strategic move, is divesting its mining division to focus on detection of critical health issues through the use of its artificial intelligence platform
* Morgan properties acquires over $800 million of multifamily investments in last year