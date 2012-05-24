* Citadel's hedge fund not affected
* FINRA expected to report on firms' losses in 4 weeks
(Adds further detail, background)
NEW YORK May 24 Citadel Securities'
market-making business lost around $30 million due to Facebook
Inc's botched initial public offering on Nasdaq OMX Group
Inc's U.S. stock exchange, a source with knowledge of
the situation said on Thursday.
The losses at Citadel Securities, which has assets under
management of around $1 billion, are in line with losses at
Knight Capital Group, which said on Wednesday in a regulatory
filing it suffered a pre-tax loss of $30 million to $35 million.
Knight demanded Nasdaq compensate it for its losses and said
it would take legal action against the exchange if necessary.
It was not clear if Citadel was planning to pursue legal
remedies.
Citadel's market making business backs retail orders for
brokers like Fidelity and TD Ameritrade. The losses it
experienced came from honoring trades that were canceled or
changed during a period of around two hours on Friday following
Facebook's market debut when a technical glitch led to orders
not being confirmed, the source said.
Citadel's hedge fund was not affected.
Nasdaq asked firms to give it estimates of their losses by
Monday night, after which the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority will evaluating the filings and put out a report on
the matter in about four weeks according to the source.
(Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Tim Dobbyn)