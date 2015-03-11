March 11 A federal judge said Facebook Inc
must face a nationwide class-action lawsuit seeking to
force the social media company to provide refunds when children
spend their parents' money on its website without permission.
U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose,
California on Tuesday said a class of plaintiffs estimated in
the hundreds of thousands may press their claim that Facebook
should change how it handles online transactions by minors.
The judge also said the plaintiffs could not pursue refunds
as a group under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, because any
refunds would vary from case to case, but could still seek
individual refunds. She set an Oct. 19 trial date.
Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The April 2012 lawsuit said Facebook let children use their
parents' credit and debit cards to buy the virtual currency
Facebook Credits, and violated California law by refusing
refunds under its "all sales are final" policy when the parents
complained.
In opposing class certification, Facebook said the
plaintiffs' claims were too disparate and the proposed
injunction would not address them.
But Freeman said state law protects parents and their
children when those children "occasionally use their lack of
judgment" and buy things they should not.
"Though some minors undoubtedly may wish to continue making
purchases through credit or debit cards they do not have
permission to use, such a desire cannot prevent the named
plaintiffs from bringing suit to demand that Facebook's policies
comply with the law," she added.
Facebook Credits were discontinued in 2013 and replaced with
Facebook Payments.
The lawsuit was brought by two children and their parents.
One child said his mother let him spend $20 on her credit
card toward the game "Ninja Saga," but was later charged several
hundred dollars for purchases he thought he made with "virtual,
in-game currency." The other said he took a debit card from his
parents without permission and spent $1,059.
People who sign up for Facebook must be at least 13 years
old, the Menlo Park, California-based company says on its
website.
"We're very pleased with the decision," J.R. Parker, a
lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in a phone interview. "The
difference between Facebook and other businesses is that the
company is on actual notice of a user's age, but treats children
the same as adult users when it comes to taking their money."
The case is I.B. et al v. Facebook Inc, U.S. District Court,
Northern District of California, No. 12-01894.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)