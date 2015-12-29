NEW YORK Dec 29 A federal judge has certified
two shareholder class action lawsuits accusing Facebook Inc
of hiding concerns about its growth forecasts prior to
the social media company's initial public offering in May 2012.
U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan said retail
and institutional investors who claimed they lost money by
purchasing Facebook shares at inflated prices may pursue their
respective claims as groups.
The decision is dated Dec. 11 but had been kept under seal,
which Sweet lifted in an order made public on Tuesday.
Facebook said it is disappointed with the decision and is
appealing, believing that class certification is "without merit"
and conflicts with "well-settled" precedent.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)