June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered
new insight into its efforts to remove terrorism content, a
response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups
using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.
Facebook has ramped up use of artificial intelligence such
as image matching and language understanding to identify and
remove content quickly, Monika Bickert, Facebook's director of
global policy management, and Brian Fishman, counterterrorism
policy manager, explained in a blog post.
Facebook uses artificial intelligence for image matching
that allows the company to see if a photo or video being
uploaded matches a known photo or video from groups it has
defined as terrorist, such as Islamic State, Al Qaeda and their
affiliates, the company said in the blog post.
YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft
last year created a common database of digital
fingerprints automatically assigned to videos or photos of
militant content to help each other identify the same content on
their platforms.
Similarly, Facebook now analyses text that has already been
removed for praising or supporting militant organizations to
develop text-based signals for such propaganda.
"More than half the accounts we remove for terrorism are
accounts we find ourselves, that is something that we want to
let our community know so they understand we are really
committed to making Facebook a hostile environment for
terrorists," Bickert said in a telephone interview.
Germany, France and Britain, countries where civilians have
been killed and wounded in bombings and shootings by Islamist
militants in recent years, have pressed Facebook and other
social media sites such as Google and Twitter to do more to
remove militant content and hate speech.
Government officials have threatened to fine the company and
strip the broad legal protections it enjoys against liability
for the content posted by its users.
Asked why Facebook was opening up now about policies that it
had long declined to discuss, Bickert said recent attacks were
naturally starting conversations among people about what they
could do to stand up to militancy.
In addition, she said, "we're talking about this is because
we are seeing this technology really start to become an
important part of how we try to find this content."
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Jonathan Weber and
Grant McCool)