SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Facebook Inc's chief
technology officer, Bret Taylor, is departing "sometime this
summer" to start his own company, in the first exit of a
high-profile executive since the social networking company's May
18 IPO.
In an announcement on his Facebook page verified by a
company spokesman, Taylor said he will be starting up a new
company with Kevin Gibbs, a senior Google Inc engineer
according to his Facebook profile.
Some investors had speculated that Facebook would have
trouble holding onto key talent following its IPO, which created
many millionaires among its ranks.
(Reporting By Sarah McBride and Malathi Nayak; Editing by Gary
Hill)