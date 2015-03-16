(Rewrites throughout, adding information about community
standards clarification)
By Alexei Oreskovic
March 16 Facebook Inc clarified its rules
banning certain content from its social network, as the Internet
company strives to curb controversial posts such as support for
violent militant groups and nudity without damaging its status
as a global hub for users to share information.
The 1.39 billion-member social network updated its
"community standards" late Sunday, providing specific examples
of content prohibited under its general rules against direct
threats, hate speech and criminal activity.
While Facebook has long forbidden groups it deems to be
terrorist organizations from posting content on its service, the
company specified that it will remove content that expresses
support for such groups or praises their leaders.
Facebook also made clear that images "shared in revenge or
without permission," often referred to as "revenge porn," are
forbidden. But photos of women breastfeeding, post-mastectomy
scarring and images of paintings and sculptures with nude
figures are permissible.
The clarification comes as social media companies such as
Facebook and Twitter Inc grapple with self-regulating
technology that is as easily used for harassment and online
bullying as it is for sharing sports videos and news articles.
"Having a voice is not some absolute state. It's not the
case that you either have a voice or you don't," Facebook Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on his Facebook page on
Sunday.
Zuckerberg said Facebook was not actually changing any of
its policies or standards, but merely providing more guidance.
"People rightfully want to know what content we will take
down, what controversial content we'll leave up, and why,"
Zuckerberg wrote.
Images of graphic violence and nudity have long been
problematic for Facebook.
In 2013, Facebook said it would use a broader set of
criteria to determine when gory videos are permitted on the site
after a video of a masked man beheading a woman in Mexico
prompted an outcry. The company has also been criticized for
allowing pages that glorify violence against women.
Militant groups such as Islamic State have increasingly used
social media to spread their message.
Facebook also said on Sunday that it recorded a slight
increase in government requests for account data in the second
half of 2014.
Requests for account data increased to 35,051 in the second
half of 2014 from 34,946 in the first half, with requests from
countries such as India rising and those from others, including
the United States and Germany, falling. (govtrequests.facebook.com)
(Additional reporting by Shivam Srivastava and Supriya Kurane
in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Jonathan Oatis)