Nov 4 Facebook Inc said requests by
governments for user information rose by about a quarter in the
first half of 2014 over the second half of last year.
In the first six months of 2014, governments around the
world made 34,946 requests for data. During the same time, the
amount of content restricted because of local laws increased
about 19 percent.
"We're aggressively pursuing an appeal to a higher court to
invalidate these sweeping warrants and to force the government
to return the data it has seized," the company said in a company
blog post on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1twLkqt)
Google Inc reported in September a 15 percent
sequential increase in the number of requests in the first half
of this year, and a 150 percent rise in the last five years,
from governments around the world to reveal user information in
criminal investigations.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)