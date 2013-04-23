* Fourth such facility since 2010
* State offering tax breaks
* Will seek renewable energy to power site
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Facebook Inc is
building a data center near Des Moines, Iowa, to bolster its
computing power as it rolls out new services and as the growing
use of smartphones increase the pressure on its infrastructure.
This facility in Altoona, Iowa, will be the social
networking company's fourth since 2010, when Facebook began
construction on its first data center in Prineville, Oregon.
Facebook would not disclose the cost of the new data center,
but said it would be within the $1.8 billion in capital
expenditures that it projected for 2013 in January. A report in
the Des Moines Register on Friday, citing unnamed sources,
pegged the facility's total cost at $1.5 billion.
Facebook said it received approval for the data center from
the Altoona City Council on Tuesday. Iowa officials have been
courting Internet companies to build data centers in the state,
enticing them with tax incentives.
The new data center, which will be built on a 200-acre plot
of former wheat and soy fields purchased by Facebook, comes as
the company's 1 billion-plus users are increasingly accessing
the service on smartphones and tablets.
Jay Parikh, Facebook's vice president of engineering, said
users typically came to the site throughout the day, sending
messages and uploading photos. Supporting that ongoing usage
while maintaining the ability to offer new services requires
more infrastructure, Parikh told Reuters last week.
"We don't ever want to not be able to launch a product
because we don't have the compute ready for some new awesome
product," Parikh said.
Instagram, the popular photo-sharing service that Facebook
acquired in 2012, is also a factor. Amazon.com Inc's
Amazon Web Services hosts the service, but Facebook plans to
move it to its own equipment and infrastructure by the time the
Iowa data center is operational.
FOCUSED ON ENERGY
The company plans to break ground in June and expects the
data center to be up and running by the end of 2014, said Tom
Furlong, vice president of site operations.
The initial facility will be a 476,000-square-foot building,
based on the same energy-efficient architecture that Facebook
designed for its other data centers, but there will be room to
expand and build up to three buildings.
The company, which has committed to a minimum investment of
$300 million, will receive $18 million in state tax benefits and
various other financial incentives from Iowa.
Facebook said it was exploring options for renewable energy
for the data center, in keeping with its goal of getting 25
percent of such facilities' power from renewable sources by
2015. The site's supplier, MidAmerican, gets a quarter of its
energy from wind power.
Energy use by Internet data centers is increasingly in the
public spotlight because of the proliferation of a new crop of
"cloud-based" Web services that store user data on remote
servers.
Last week, Google said Duke Energy Corp, the energy
provider for its North Carolina data center, would offer a
renewable power option for the company and other large corporate
customers in the region.
Greenpeace criticized Facebook in 2010 for relying too much
on coal power at its first data center in Oregon. The company
struck an agreement with the environmental group the following
year to increase its use of renewable energy.
Facebook plans to rely primarily on renewable energy to
power its Lulea, Sweden, data center, which is under
construction.