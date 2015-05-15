* Belgian authority says most Internet users affected
* Facebook says complies with European law
* Watchdog works with German, French, Dutch and Spanish
* Recommends Internet users protect privacy from Facebook
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, May 15 Facebook tramples on
European privacy laws by tracking people online without their
consent and dodges questions from national regulators, Belgium's
privacy watchdog said on Friday.
Belgium's Privacy Protection Commission (CPVP/CBPL), which
is working with German, Dutch, French and Spanish counterparts,
launched the blistering attack after trying to find out more
about the U.S. tech giant's practices.
It urged Internet users to install privacy software to
shield themselves from Facebook's tracking systems, whether they
have an account with the social network or not.
The show of strength from the Belgian regulator, which does
not have the power to levy fines, highlights a growing
willingness across the 28-member bloc to ensure big U.S. tech
companies abide by European laws.
"Facebook tramples on European and Belgian privacy laws",
the Commission said in a statement on Friday after analysing
changes the company made to its privacy policies in January.
It said Facebook had refused to recognise Belgian and other
European Union national jurisdictions, with the company
insisting it was subject only to the law in Ireland, the site of
its European headquarters.
"Facebook has shown itself particularly miserly in giving
precise answers," the watchdog said, adding that the results of
the study by a group of researchers were "disconcerting".
A Facebook spokeswoman questioned the Belgians' authority
but said it would review the study's recommendations with the
Irish data protection commissioner: "We work hard to make sure
people have control over what they share and with whom."
"Facebook is already regulated in Europe and complies with
European data protection law, so the applicability of the CBPL's
efforts are unclear," she said.
Ireland has come under criticism from EU states for policies
some say are soft on the multinational companies Dublin wants to
attract, whether on data protection or corporate taxation.
AMERICANS UNDER FIRE
The Commission said Facebook would not explain in detail how
it uses data it collects and highlighted problems with plug-ins
such as Facebook's "like" button, which it said affects many who
do not have an account with the social network.
Facebook is among a number of firms under fire in Europe
over how it uses data it collects. It places tracking "cookies"
when anyone visits a Facebook page, meaning it can track the
online activities of a huge number of non-customers. Facebook
later said this was a bug and it is working to fix it.
Google has been forced to change its privacy
policies following investigations by several European
authorities.
A year ago, the EU's highest court delivered a landmark
judgment ordering Google to remove links to outdated information
from searches for people's names, saying Google's Spanish
division meant it had to abide by Spanish law.
More broadly, the European Commission launched an anti-trust
case against Google last month and is studying whether to pursue
German and French proposals for an Europe-wide regulator for
Internet platforms.
EU competition authorities are also probing Apple
and Amazon over low tax deals with Ireland and
Luxembourg.
Some European politicians, angered by revelations of U.S.
espionage activities in Europe, say U.S. firms are too dominant,
discouraging local start-ups and jeopardising privacy laws set
up in response to 20th-century abuses by authoritarian leaders.
U.S. President Barack Obama, who is trying to negotiate a
landmark transatlantic free trade deal with the EU, complained
this year that Europe appeared to be throwing up protectionist
barriers to successful U.S. technology firms.
(Editing by David Clarke)