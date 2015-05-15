* Belgian authority says most Internet users affected
* Facebook says it complies with European law
* Watchdog works with German, French, Dutch, Spanish
counterparts
* Internet users "should shield themselves from Facebook
tracking"
(Adds details of report)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, May 15 Belgium's privacy watchdog
accused Facebook on Friday of trampling on European
privacy laws by tracking people online without their consent and
dodging questions from national regulators.
The Privacy Protection Commission (CPVP/CBPL), which is
working with German, Dutch, French and Spanish counterparts,
launched the blistering attack after trying to find out more
about the U.S. social media giant's practices.
It urged Internet users to install privacy software to
shield themselves from Facebook's tracking systems, whether they
have an account with the social network or not.
The show of strength from the Belgian regulator, which does
not have the power to levy fines, highlights a growing
willingness across the 28-member bloc to demand that big U.S.
tech companies abide by European laws.
"Facebook tramples on European and Belgian privacy laws",
the Commission said after publishing a report analysing changes
that the company made to its privacy policies in January.
It said in a statement that Facebook had refused to
recognise Belgian and other EU national jurisdictions, insisting
it was subject only to the law in Ireland, the site of its
European headquarters.
"Facebook has shown itself particularly miserly in giving
precise answers," the watchdog said, adding that the results of
the study by a group of researchers were "disconcerting".
A Facebook spokeswoman questioned the Belgians' authority
but said it would review the study's recommendations with the
Irish data protection commissioner: "We work hard to make sure
people have control over what they share and with whom."
"Facebook is already regulated in Europe and complies with
European data protection law, so the applicability of the CBPL's
efforts is unclear," she said.
Some EU states accuse Ireland of being soft on the
multinational firms it wants to attract, whether in data
protection or corporate taxation.
SECOND REPORT
The commission said it would publish a second report on
Facebook this year. Sanctions available to privacy watchdogs can
be negligible to big firms, but a new EU data protection law
expected to be ready this year would allow for fines up to 5
percent of annual sales.
The commission said Facebook would not explain in detail how
it uses data it collects. It highlighted problems with plug-ins
such as Facebook's "Like" button, which it said affected many
who do not have a Facebook account.
A number of firms are under fire in Europe over the data
they collect. Facebook places tracking "cookies" when anyone
visits a Facebook page, meaning it can track the online
activities of a huge number of non-customers, but has said this
is a bug that it is working to fix.
The Commission asked Facebook to stop gathering user data
via cookies and plug-ins, except where users asked for it.
European regulators have previously forced Google
to change its privacy policies.
And a year ago, EU judges upheld a Spanish order that Google
must remove links to outdated information from searches for
people's names -- establishing a "right to be forgotten".
EU anti-trust regulators launched a case against Google last
month and are probing Apple and Amazon over
low-tax deals with Ireland and Luxembourg. The European
Commission is studying whether to pursue German and French
proposals for an EU-wide regulator for Internet platforms.
Some European politicians, also angered by revelations of
U.S. espionage in Europe, say U.S. firms abuse their power,
discouraging local start-ups and jeopardising privacy laws
cherished by Europeans with memories of authoritarian rule.
U.S. President Barack Obama, who is trying to negotiate a
landmark transatlantic free trade deal with the EU, TTIP, says
Europe is throwing up protectionist barriers to tech companies.
(Editing by David Clarke and Kevin Liffey)