By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 29 Facebook Inc is
considering incorporating most of its 1 billion-plus members'
profile photos into its growing facial recognition database,
expanding the scope of the social network's controversial
technology.
The possible move, which Facebook revealed in an update to
its data use policy on Thursday, is intended to improve the
performance of its "Tag Suggest" feature. The feature uses
facial recognition technology to speed up the process of
labeling or "tagging" friends and acquaintances who appear in
photos posted on the network.
The technology currently automatically identifies faces in
newly uploaded photos by comparing them only to previous
snapshots in which users were tagged. Facebook users can choose
to remove tags identifying them in photos posted by others on
the site.
The changes would come at a time when Facebook and other
Internet companies' privacy practices are under scrutiny,
following the revelations of a U.S. government electronic
surveillance program.
Facebook, Google Inc and other companies have
insisted that they have never participated in any program giving
the government direct access to their computer servers and that
they only provide information in response to specific requests,
after careful review and as required by law.
Facebook Chief Privacy Officer Erin Egan said that adding
members' public profile photos would give users better control
over their personal information, by making it easier to identify
posted photos in which they appear.
"Our goal is to facilitate tagging so that people know when
there are photos of them on our service," Egan said.
She stressed that Facebook users uncomfortable with facial
recognition technology will still be able to "opt out" of the
Tag Suggest feature altogether, in which case the person's
public profile photo would not be included in the facial
recognition database.
Facial recognition technology has been a sensitive issue for
technology companies, raising concerns among some privacy
advocates and government officials. Tag Suggest, which the
company introduced in 2011, is not available in Europe due to
concerns raised by regulators there.
Google's social network, Google+, also employs similar
technology, but requires user consent. And it has banned
third-party software makers from using facial recognition
technology in apps designed for its Glass wearable computer.
Egan said Facebook was not currently using facial
recognition technology for any other features, but that could
change.
"Can I say that we will never use facial recognition
technology for any other purposes? Absolutely not," Egan said.
But, she noted, "if we decided to use it in different ways we
will continue to provide people transparency about that and we
will continue to provide control."
Facebook also amended its Statement of Rights and
Responsibilities on Thursday, adding and tweaking the language
so that members under 18 years of age are deemed to have
affirmed that a parent or legal guardian has agreed to allow
marketers to use some of their personal information in ads.
The language was the result of a recent court-approved legal
settlement regarding its "sponsored stories" ads.