BOSTON May 24 Nearly a week after Facebook
Inc's initial public offering, Fidelity Investments said
it was still dealing with customer confusion over whether they
owned stock in the social media company.
Fidelity, a mutual fund company that also runs a large
brokerage, issued a special notice to customers who submitted
orders to buy Facebook shares on Friday, saying they may have
experienced delays in status updates.
"We realize that some customers still have questions about
how these delays may have affected their trading activity,"
Fidelity said in the notice.
"We understand that Nasdaq is working with federal
regulators to determine what, if any, accommodation might be
made. However, customers should assume that any shares of
Facebook stock currently credited to their accounts are owned by
them and available for trading."
Facebook's IPO last Friday did not go as planned as its
sky-high valuation, combined with trading glitches, left the
stock languishing below its offering price.
Fidelity said Facebook order glitches were an industry-wide
issue that affected many different broker-dealers.
"We will continue to work with the industry to get NASDAQ to
come to a resolution that addresses the concerns of our
customers," Fidelity said in the notice.
Fidelity was not immediately available to comment on the
extent of customer issues related to the Facebook IPO.
Boston-based Fidelity has 18.3 million brokerage accounts
and reported nearly 396,000 average daily commissionable trades
in the first quarter. Most of that activity centered on personal
investing.
