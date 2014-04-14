(Adds Facebook declined to comment, background)
April 14 Facebook Inc is preparing to
join the mobile-payments race with remittances and
electronic-money services on the social network, the Financial
Times reported on Sunday, citing several people involved in the
process.
The company is close to obtaining approval from the Central
Bank of Ireland to start a service that would allow users to
store money on Facebook and use it to pay and exchange with
others, the people told the FT. (link.reuters.com/dag58v)
Facebook and the Irish central bank declined to comment.
The company has also had partnership talks with at least
three London start-ups - TransferWise, Moni Technologies and
Azimo - that offer online and mobile international money
transfer services, three people involved in the discussions told
FT.
Facebook's specific plans, including which countries the
electronic-money services would be available in, were not
immediately clear.
The market for mobile and electronic payments is heating up,
as technology companies, telecom groups, retailers and banks all
try to get a foothold in a business that is expected to grow
rapdily in the next few years.
PayPal, a division of eBay Inc, saw its mobile
payment volume double to $27 billion in 2013.
Google Inc's head of payments recently reiterated
commitment to the struggling Google Wallet and mobile payments
service. The service allows users to store their credit card
information online and quickly pay for goods online and at
retail stores. Google Wallet allowed users to send money to
others last year as an email attachment. (link.reuters.com/wyf58v)
(link.reuters.com/xyf58v)
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said in January the company's
interest in mobile payments was a reason for creating the Touch
ID fingerprint sensor in its iPhone 5S smartphone. (link.reuters.com/sag58v)
Vodafone brought its mobile money transfer service M-Pesa
to Romania last month, following its success in Africa, and is
likely to expand the service in eastern and central Europe.
Global mobile transactions are expected to grow at an
average 35 percent per year between 2012 and 2017, according to
a report by research firm Gartner. The June 2013 report forecast
a $721 billion market with more than 450 million users by
2017.(link.reuters.com/nyf58v)
