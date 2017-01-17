BRIEF-Ratner retires from RPM board of directors
* Ratner retires from RPM board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Jan 17 U.S. social media and technology group Facebook said on Tuesday it would set up a scheme to help start-up companies at Paris' Station F site.
The plan was unveiled during a visit to Paris by Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg.
Sandberg's visit to Paris comes as the company tries to head off tougher regulation by Germany to stop it being used as a platform to spread fake news. Leading Facebook managers say they are doing more to combat fake news items and hate speech.
Sandberg declined to comment on the fake news issue during a news conference in Paris.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
* First Horizon National Corp says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 A U.S. judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Linn Energy LLC said on Tuesday he is prepared to confirm its restructuring plan with slight tweaks, backing the oil-and-gas producer's goal of shedding $5.5 billion in debt and splitting into two companies.