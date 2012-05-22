(Adds closing price)

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK May 22 Massachusetts Secretary of Commonwealth William Galvin issued a subpoena to Morgan Stanley over an analyst's discussions with investors on Facebook

"The Securities Division has put out a subpoena to Morgan Stanley in connection with the analyst's discussion with certain institutional investors about the revenue prospects for Facebook," a spokesman for Galvin's office said on Tuesday.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman did not immediately return an e-mail requesting comment.

The much anticipated social media site's initial public offering has been steeped in controversy since it started trading on Friday. By Tuesday's close, shares were down more than 18 percent, to end at $31. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)