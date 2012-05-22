(Adds closing price)
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK May 22 Massachusetts Secretary of
Commonwealth William Galvin issued a subpoena to Morgan Stanley
over an analyst's discussions with investors on Facebook
"The Securities Division has put out a subpoena to Morgan
Stanley in connection with the analyst's discussion with certain
institutional investors about the revenue prospects for
Facebook," a spokesman for Galvin's office said on Tuesday.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman did not immediately return an
e-mail requesting comment.
The much anticipated social media site's initial public
offering has been steeped in controversy since it started
trading on Friday. By Tuesday's close, shares were down more
than 18 percent, to end at $31.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)