MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(In 2nd paragraph, corrects date of announcement to Thursday, not Wednesday)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 13 For the first time, Facebook Inc is letting users of its online social network identify themselves as a gender other than male and female.
The basic user profile for members in the United States now includes a customizable category among the gender types that users must select, the world's No.1 Internet social network announced on Thursday, the day the feature became available for U.S. members using the site's English-language version.
Those who select that option can select up to 10 gender identifications, including "transgender," "intersex" and "fluid."
The company said it worked with a leading group of gay and transgender advocacy organizations to come up with the selection of identity options.
Until now, Facebook's 1.23 billion members could only select male or female for their genders, which Facebook requires users to state in their profiles. Users of rival Google Inc's Google+ social network already had an "other" option for gender.
Facebook said users also can control the audience who can view a custom choice, noting the challenges that some people may face in publicly sharing their gender identity.
Users can also choose the personal pronoun to which they are referred publicly. A message on Facebook might now invite a user's friend to write a birthday message on "their" wall, instead of "his" or "her" wall.
"We want you to feel comfortable being your true, authentic self," Facebook said. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Amanda Kwan)
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Workers at Cerro Verde began indefinite strike on Friday (Adds analysts' comments, updates prices)
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.