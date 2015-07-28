By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, July 28 Facebook may not
prevent its users from using fake names, a German privacy
watchdog said on Tuesday, in the latest privacy setback for the
U.S. company in Europe.
The Hamburg data protection authority, which is responsible
for policing Facebook in Germany, said the social network firm
could not unilaterally change users' chosen usernames to their
real names, nor could it ask them for official ID.
The German order comes after the Belgian privacy watchdog
took Facebook to court in June over the way it tracks the
activities of its users. The two authorities are working with
their Spanish, Dutch and French counterparts to investigate
Facebook's new privacy policy.
A woman had complained to the Hamburg watchdog after
Facebook blocked her account for using a pseudonym, requested a
copy of her ID and unilaterally changed her username into her
real name.
The Hamburg Data Protection Authority said the woman did not
want to use her real name to avoid being contacted through it
for business matters.
Forcing users to stick to their real names violated their
privacy rights, it said.
Facebook said it was disappointed with the order and that
German courts had reviewed it on many occasions and deemed it
compliant with EU law.
"The use of authentic names on Facebook protects people's
privacy and safety by ensuring people know who they're sharing
and connecting with," said a spokesperson for the company.
Facebook has maintained that as its European headquarters
are in Ireland it should only abide by Irish law in Europe and
consequently has rejected the jurisdiction of other national
authorities.
In an audit in December 2011 the Irish privacy watchdog
concluded that Facebook's authentic name policy did not
contravene Irish law and its reasons for the policy, such as
child safety and the prevention of online harassment, were
justified.
However Johannes Caspar, the Hamburg Commissioner for Data
Protection, rejected the argument that Facebook should only be
subject to Irish data protection laws.
"For that matter Facebook cannot again argue that only Irish
Data Protection law would be applicable ... anyone who stands on
our pitch also has to play our game," he said.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)