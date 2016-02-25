BERLIN Feb 25 Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg
understands the need to stamp out hate speech on the world's
biggest social network, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief
of staff said on Thursday after a meeting between the two in
Berlin.
Zuckerberg is on a charm offensive in Germany, where the
company he co-founded has faced criticism for months from
politicians and regulators over its privacy practices and a slow
response to anti-immigrant postings by neo-Nazi sympathisers.
"We in Germany obviously want illegal content to be removed
from the Internet. That concerns not only Facebook, but Facebook
among others," Peter Altmaier said after a meeting in Berlin
with Zuckerberg.
"My impression is that Mr Zuckerberg understood the
importance of this issue," he said, describing the meeting as
"very good and constructive".
Facebook's rules forbid bullying, harassment and threatening
language, but critics say it does not enforce them properly. It
has hired a Bertelsmann business services unit to monitor and
delete racist posts on its platform in Germany.
Last September, during a United Nations meeting in New York,
an exchange between Merkel and Zuckerberg was caught on live
microphones.
She asked him about the hate posts and he responded: "We
need to do some work".
"Are you working on this?" she shot back in English. "Yeah,"
he said.
On Thursday at a Facebook technology showcase in the German
capital, Zuckerberg told journalists: "It's great to be in
Berlin". Facebook opened a new office here last week.
He posted pictures of himself jogging with a minder at the
Bradenburg Gate on his Facebook page. "I was able to go for a
run this morning. It's my first time running in snow in 20
years," he said.
Zuckerberg announced a partnership with European research
institutions in artificial intelligence (AI), beginning with the
donation of four graphics processing unit (GPU) servers to the
Technical University of Berlin.
Facebook is testing a personal digital assistant called "M"
within its messenger service that is powered by AI and can
answer questions with live human help and perform tasks such as
buying gifts online and booking restaurants.
"It was very clear from the beginning that we couldn't do
this without a significant part of that research being done
across Europe," Zuckerberg said of Facebook's AI research.
He declined to take questions from journalists, either on
Thursday or at a town hall meeting at which he will address
questions from the public on Friday.
