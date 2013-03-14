SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 Facebook Inc is
looking to improve its search and indexing capabilities by
adding the hashtag symbol, one of the most recognizable features
of its social networking rival Twitter, according to media
reports.
The hashtag, which appears as the # symbol, makes it easier
for users to follow specific topics of conversation within the
ever-changing stream of comments posted on Twitter. Users type
the hashtag alongside a keyword - such as #election - at the end
of a Tweet, making it easy to group comments on the same topic.
Facebook could similarly organize the conversations that
take place on its more than one billon member social network by
incorporating hashtags, said The Wall Street Journal which first
reported the news on Thursday citing anonymous sources, thought
it noted that the feature wasn't being introduced imminently.
Facebook declined to comment.
Facebook introduced a revamped social search feature, dubbed
Graph Search, in January. The search tool allows users to trawl
their network of friends, as well as info shared publicly by
other Facebook users, to find photos, interests and places, such
as restaurants that are "liked" by people on Facebook.
The search tool does not currently allow users to search the
contents of the actual conversations that are posted on
Facebook. Hashtags could help Facebook make such searches
possible, according to the technology blog TechCrunch, which
also cited anonymous sources as saying such a feature was in the
works.
It's not clear that searching the stream of Facebook
comments would yield the breadth of results found on Twitter
however. Unlike tweets, which are public and viewable to all
users, most of the comments posted on Facebook are only viewable
to a user's circle of friends.