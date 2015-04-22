April 22 Facebook Inc said it started
testing its mobile calling app 'Hello' on Android, which allows
users to connect with Facebook to see the identity and
information about callers even if the number is not saved on the
phone.
Hello, built by the messenger team, can pull information
people and businesses have shared on Facebook. (bit.ly/1DBdqCU)
The app also gives the option of blocking calls, which then
go to a voicemail feature.
Facebook said in March that it would add a feature to its
messaging app that allows friends to send and receive money
through it.
