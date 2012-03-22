By Dan Levine and Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, March 22 Facebook has acquired
hundreds of patents from International Business Machines Corp as
the social networking company attempts to bolster its
intellectual property portfolio in the wake of a lawsuit filed
by Yahoo.
The 750 patents from IBM cover a broad range of technology,
ranging from search to semiconductors, according to a person
familiar with the matter. A Facebook spokeswoman said the
company had no comment, and an IBM representative could not
immediately be reached.
Yahoo sued Facebook earlier this month, claiming that
Facebook infringed 10 patents, including several that cover
online advertising technology.
A classic defense for companies targeted with patent claims
is to threaten a countersuit using its own patents. But Yahoo
possesses far more patents than Facebook. Before the IBM
transaction, Yahoo had over 3,300 patents and published patent
applications, according to a U.S. government database.
Facebook had 56 issued patents and 503 applications as of
December 31, the company said in a recent filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Facebook, the world's largest Internet social networking
service, is preparing for an initial public offering that could
value the company at up to $100 billion.
It is unclear how much Facebook paid for the IBM patents,
but tech companies seeking to build their portfolios have pushed
intellectual property prices higher. Google agreed to buy
Motorola Mobility last summer for $12.5 billion, and
said Motorola's patents were a prime attraction.
That deal came after Nortel Networks Corp < NRTLQ.PK > sold
about 6,000 patents to an Apple Inc-led consortium for
$4.5 billion, after Google bowed out of the bidding.
IBM's transaction with Facebook was first reported by
Bloomberg.
