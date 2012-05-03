US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as oil prices fall
* Futures down: Dow 73 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 29.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
May 3 Facebook Inc plans to price its initial public offering at a high-$20 to mid-$30 per-share range, granting the world's largest social network a valuation of as much as $95 billion, the Wall Street Journal cited sources as saying on Thursday.
At that range, the company would be valued at between $85 billion and $95 billion, the Journal cited the sources as saying.
Facebook may release its latest S1, or IPO filing, as soon as Thursday, the Journal added without elaborating. Facebook plans to have its shares traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FB". (Reporting By Edwin Chan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* 321 units of Xiamen Kinglong buses have been purchased by Saudi Arabia Public Transport Company for use in Mecca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission