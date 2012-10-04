(Corrects in first sentence to 45 million from 50 million)
* Social network says has 600 million mobile users
* Reaches 1 billion active users Sept. 14
* Median age of users is 22-company
* Shares up in premarket trading
Oct 4 Social media company Facebook Inc
said on Thursday it reached the 1 billion active monthly users
threshold last month, and is up by 45 mi llion us ers since June.
Facebook, based in Menlo Park, California, hit the 1 billion
milestone on Sept. 14 at 12:45 p.m. Pacific time, the company
said on its website. It added that it had 600 million mobile
users, according to a fact sheet posted on its website
The 1 billion user count is up from the end of June, when it
had 955 million active monthly users. The company also said it
has seen 1.13 trillion "likes," or endorsements by users, since
the company launched the feature in February 2009. Many of the
ad campaigns that companies conduct on Facebook are designed to
garner likes.
It said 219 billion photos were uploaded as of September.
Excluding deleted photos, about 265 billion photos have been
uploaded since 2005.
About 17 billion location-tagged posts were made on the
website, Facebook said, and 62.6 million songs have been played
22 billion times since September 2011.
The median age of a Facebook user was 22, it said, and the
top five user countries were Brazil, India, Indonesia, Mexico
and the United States.
The new data came a day after the company said it was
letting U.S. users pay a fee to boost the visibility of their
postings - its latest effort to look beyond advertising for
revenue.
Advertising accounted for roughly 84 percent of the total
revenue in the second quarter.
With Facebook's revenue growth rate slowing sharply in
recent quarters, analysts and investors believe it needs to find
new ways to make money.
Shares of Facebook rose 2.1 percent to $22.27 in premarket
trading on Thursday. The stock made its public debut at $38 in
May.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba and Liana B. Baker in New York;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)