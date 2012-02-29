UPDATE 3-Snap seeks valuation of up to $18.5 bln in highly awaited IPO
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, is seeking a valuation of between $16.20 billion and $18.52 billion in its highly awaited initial public offering.
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 29 Facebook marketing executive Mike Hoefflinger said on Wednesday that Facebook Pages will be available on smartphones later in 2012.
Hoefflinger also unveiled Facebook Offers to help companies send promotions to customers. He also announced a new "Reach Generator" service to help companies reach more of their Facebook fans. (Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Feb 16 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it partnered with Telenor ASA to roll out Rich Communications Services (RCS), an upgraded messaging service, to the Norwegian telecoms company's subscribers in Asia and Europe.
Feb 16 Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co said it would explore strategic alternatives, bowing to pressure from U.S. hedge fund Caerus Investors, which has said the company would make a "great acquisition target".