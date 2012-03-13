By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 13
SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 Facebook's efforts
to make its social network a friendlier place for businesses and
popular brands are off to a strong start, the company said.
Eight million brands, from carmakers to rock bands, switched
to Facebook's new Web page format 10 days after the revamped
pages were introduced at a splashy launch event in New York last
month, according to Facebook.
Some businesses say new advertising offerings that take
advantage of Facebook's latest Web page capabilities are helping
them reach a broader audience on the 845-million-member social
network.
"If there's a specific message we want to drive, we know
this guarantees we'll get in front of them," said Steve Baer,
director of strategy at Code and Theory, a New York digital
marketing agency that recently ran a paid promotion for Dr.
Pepper using Facebook's new ads.
Facebook's moves to cozy up to big consumer brands is key to
its efforts to boost revenue as the company prepares for an
initial public offering that could value the 8-year-old company
at up to $100 billion.
One of Facebook's most important challenges is convincing
businesses to spend money advertising on its service rather than
simply using the social network as a free promotional tool,
analysts and industry observers say.
Facebook is aiming its new advertising services at
well-known brands like Dr. Pepper, which has amassed more than
11 million "fans" of its Facebook page, but which hasn't done a
lot of advertising on the social network, according to Baer.
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group paid to try a new type of
Facebook ad that ensures that a post on its brand page will be
promoted to its fans in multiple places on the social network.
The result, said Baer, was that the post reached 83 percent
of Dr. Pepper's Facebook fans over a 28-day period. Dr. Pepper
Snapple Group was allowed to use the new Facebook ad format
before it was officially introduced to other advertisers two
weeks ago and the level of user "engagement," such as users
"liking" the post, was 80 percent higher than normal.
Investors, competitors and marketers are watching closely to
see if Dr. Pepper's initial experience and enthusiasm for the
new ads is matched by the millions of other big brands that have
Facebook pages.
Facebook generated $3.7 billion in revenue in 2011, with 85
percent of the revenue coming from its advertising business.
In courting consumer brands and other businesses, Facebook
is competing against the larger and more graphically rich
"display" ad formats offered by websites such as Yahoo Inc
, as well as against the popular Web search ads where
Google Inc is the dominant player.
Facebook's revamped brand pages, which are available to
businesses at no cost, offer companies more capabilities to
create splashy, media-rich pages within Facebook. A
chronological timeline on the right side of the page lets
businesses create customized pages to showcase past milestones,
and a new "offers" capability lets companies place coupons and
promotions directly on their page.
Companies can offer the coupons on their Facebook page for
free, as well as pay for the coupon to be seen by a larger
audience on Facebook.
Einstein Bros Bagels, a restaurant chain owned by the
Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, recently used a
combination of Facebook's paid and free services to distribute a
buy-one-get-one-free sandwich coupon and was impressed with the
results.
"Taking someone who is online and getting them into a
restaurant is a real challenge. This does it and at a better
rate than other things we've done on Facebook did," said Brian
Lambert, director of interactive marketing and loyalty at
Einstein Bros.
He said that 10 percent of the 32,000 Facebook users who
claimed the coupon redeemed it at a restaurant. And unlike
coupons distributed in print ads, the Facebook coupons let
Einstein Bros know exactly who claimed the coupons online and
who redeemed them at a store.
But in a sign of the continuing challenges that Facebook is
up against as it tries to attract more marketing dollars,
Lambert acknowledged that spending on Facebook ads is a "small
portion" of the company's total online ad spending. The bulk of
Einstein Bros online ad budget currently goes to Web search ads
from Google.
"Our strategy for (Facebook) is still evolving," he said.
(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)