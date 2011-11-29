* Facebook could raise $10 bln in IPO-report
* IPO could value Facebook at more than $100 bln-report
By Alexei Oreskovic
Nov 28 Facebook, the world's largest Internet
social network, is preparing for a initial public stock
offering next year, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
Facebook is exploring raising $10 billion, the Wall Street
Journal said on Monday. It hopes the offering will value the
company at more than $100 billion, according to WSJ, which
first reported the story.
Facebook's Chief Financial Officer, David Ebersman, had
discussed a public float with Silicon Valley bankers but
founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg had not
decided on any terms and his plans could change, the Journal
said.
The social network, which now claims more than 800 million
members after seven years of explosive growth, has not selected
bankers to manage what would be a very closely watched IPO. But
it had drafted an internal prospectus and was ready at any
moment to pull the IPO trigger, the Journal cited people
familiar with the matter as saying.
At $100 billion valuation, the company started by
Zuckerberg in a Harvard dorm room would have double the
valuation of Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N), the Journal said.
A formal S-1 filing could come before the end of the year,
though nothing was decided, the newspaper added.
A Facebook representative declined to comment.
Silicon Valley start-ups have this year begun to test
investor appetite for a new wave of dotcoms. If it does debut
in 2012, Facebook's IPO would dwarf that of any other dotcom
waiting to go public.
"Farmville" creator Zynga has filed for an IPO of up to $1
billion. In November, daily deals service Groupon (GRPN.O)
debuted with much fanfare, only to plunge below its IPO price
within weeks.
LinkedIn LNKD.N and Pandora are now also trading
significantly below the levels their stocks reached during
their public debuts earlier this year.
Facebook has become one of the world's most popular Web
destinations, challenging established companies such as Google
Inc (GOOG.O) and Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) for consumers' online time
and for advertising dollars.
Facebook does not disclose its financial results, but a
source familiar with the situation told Reuters earlier this
year that the company's revenue in the first six months of 2011
doubled year-on-year to $1.6 billion.
Eric Feng, a former partner at venture capital firm Kleiner
Perkins Caufield & Byers who now runs social-networking site
Erly.com, said that the cash Facebook will get in an IPO would
allow them to make more acquisitions and refine or work on new
projects, such as a rumored-Facebook phone or a netbook.
Having tradeable stock will also allow Facebook to attract
more engineering talent who might have been more attracted to
the company in earlier days when it was growing faster but now
perhaps might be attracted to other companies. "It'll be a
powerful bullet for them," said Feng.
Investors have been increasingly eager to buy shares of
Facebook and other fast-growing but privately-held Internet
social networking companies on special, secondary-market
exchanges.
Facebook said in January that it will exceed 500
shareholders this year, and that in accordance with SEC
regulations, it will file public financial reports no later
than April 30, 2012.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco, with
additional reporting by Sarah McBride and Vidya Loganathan;
editing by Carol Bishopric)