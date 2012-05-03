BRIEF-Azarga Uranium provides update on permitting process
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission
SAN FRANCISCO May 3 Facebook Inc is aiming to raise more than $10 billion in its initial public offering, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
A Facebook spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting By Alistair Barr; editing by Andre Grenon)
* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries will make an up to $100 million investment in Altius
* Seritage growth properties - co entered into a $200 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility-sec filing