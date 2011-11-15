Nov 15 Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that it is
investigating a rash of unsolicited graphic images that hit
some users' accounts this week.
The images, Internet links and videos depicting pornography
and violence have hit some people's Facebook newsfeeds in
recent days.
"We have recently experienced an increase in reports and we
are investigating and addressing the issue," Facebook spokesman
Andrew Noyes said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters.
"Protecting the people who use Facebook from spam and
malicious content is a top priority for us and we are always
working to improve our systems to isolate and remove material
that violates our terms," he added.
Facebook and other "Web 2.0" web sites are easy targets for
such attacks because they pull in a lot of content from outside
sources, according to online security expert Paul Ferguson.
"It seems every other day there is some new Facebook
'threat,' but this is just the new reality of Web 2.0 and
social networking," Ferguson said. "It is 'low-hanging fruit'
for criminals."
(Reporting by Alistair Barr and Jim Finkle, editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)