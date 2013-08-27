By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 27 Governments sought
information on over 38,000 Facebook users in the first
half of 2013 and the No.1 social network complied with most
requests, the firm said in its first report on the scale of data
inquiries it gets from countries around the world.
The report follows allegations by former intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden that practically every major Internet
company - including Facebook, Google Inc and Microsoft
Corp - routinely hands over troves of data on
potentially millions of users to national intelligence agencies.
Facebook has more than 1 billion users worldwide.
U.S. law enforcement authorities were by far the most active
in mining Facebook, seeking information on about 20,000 to
21,000 users between January and June. That represents a slight
rise from the six months between June and December 2012, when
U.S. agencies requested information on roughly 18,000 to 19,000
Facebook accounts, according to figures previously released by
the company.
Facebook has at least partially complied to about 80 percent
of those requests, the company acknowledged on Tuesday. <link to
report: here
>
Authorities in other countries with large Facebook user
bases, including India, the United Kingdom and Germany, also
requested information on thousands of users.
Facebook, which disclosed the figures in its first "Global
Government Requests Report," said it individually scrutinized
every information request and required governments to meet a
"very high legal bar" to receive user data.
Although the full scope of the National Security Agency's
electronic data collection programs remains unclear, Facebook
has vigorously contested claims that it allows the U.S.
government unfettered access to secretly gather information on a
significant fraction of its users.
Facebook General Counsel Colin Stretch said in the Tuesday
report that Facebook hoped to contribute to the "ongoing debate
about the proper standards for government requests for user
information in official investigations."
"We fight many of these requests, pushing back when we find
legal deficiencies and narrowing the scope of overly broad or
vague requests," Stretch said. "When we are required to comply
with a particular request, we frequently share only basic user
information, such as name."
Facebook said it would begin to publish information on data
requests on a regular basis. Google and Twitter, among other
companies, have periodically released similar information for
several years.
Facebook's report included secret information requests
within the U.S. authorized under the the Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Act and the Patriot Act. U.S. companies are
ordinarily prohibited from acknowledging the existence of data
requests made under those statutes. Facebook negotiated with the
U.S. government in June to begin publishing the total number of
data requests it receives without specifying how many are
related to law enforcement investigations as opposed to
intelligence-gathering efforts.