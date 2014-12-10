Dec 10 Facebook Inc's photo-sharing
service, Instagram, said it had more than 300 million users,
sharing over 70 million photos and videos each day.
Microblogging service Twitter Inc has 284 million
active users, according to its website. (bit.ly/1mjyzhm)
Four-year-old Instagram crossed 200 million users in March.
The service, bought by Facebook in April 2012, also said in
a blog that users would now see a "verified" badge for
celebrities, athletes and brands as Instagram pushes to
deactivate spam accounts. (bit.ly/1ByIxTz)
Instagram also said on Wednesday it will permanently delete
spam accounts, which may cause a drop in some users' follower
counts.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)