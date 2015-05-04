(Adds comments from Facebook CEO, internet activists)
By Aman Shah and Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI May 4 Facebook Inc opened up its
Internet.org platform to new websites and applications from
developers on Monday, a move the social media giant said would
boost efforts to get people online in low-income and rural areas
in emerging markets.
However, the decision drew criticism from some online
activists in India who expressed concern over Facebook's control
over all data accessed on the service and said it violated the
principles of an open web.
Internet.org offers free access via mobile phones to
pared-down web services, focused on job listings, agricultural
information, healthcare and education, as well as Facebook's own
social network and messaging services.
It has been launched in nine countries in Africa, Latin
America and Asia, including India, bringing over 8 million
people online, said Chris Daniels, vice president of product for
Internet.org, who was in New Delhi to speak with partners and
operators.
The platform will be open to all developers who meet certain
guidelines, including that they produce content that can be
browsed on both basic mobile phones as well as smartphones and
is accessible in limited bandwidth situations, Facebook said.
The U.S. company partnered with Reliance Communications
to launch Internet.org in India in February.
But a number of e-commerce firms and content developers
pulled out of the service after activists claimed it violated
principles of net neutrality - the concept that all websites on
the internet are treated equally.
Nikhil Pahwa, volunteer with pro-net neutrality campaign
group savetheinternet.in, said the service would cause a
permanent shift in the way the internet works.
"Did we give unlimited free calls to people so that more
people start making calls? So why this almost patronising
approach to the Internet. You're effectively disadvantaging
other companies and broader usage of the web," said Pahwa, who
is also the founder of Medianama.com, a New Delhi-based digital
media publication.
But Daniels said Internet.org was open to mobile operators
and involved no payments, either to or from the developers.
"The principles of neutrality must co-exist with programs
that also encourage bringing people online," he told Reuters.
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a video
post: "Access equals opportunity. Net neutrality should not
prevent access. We need both, it's not an equal Internet if the
majority of people can't participate." (bit.ly/1JL4Utg)
