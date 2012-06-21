* Issa asks SEC for answers on current IPO regulations
* Says Facebook IPO shows "substantial flaws" in IPO process
* Issa says concerned about how IPO price is set
* Asks for SEC to respond by July 3
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, June 21 A congressional committee is
asking the Securities and Exchange Commission for advice about
whether rules governing initial public offerings need to be
changed in light of Facebook's debut last month.
Republican Representative Darrell Issa, who chairs the House
Oversight Committee, called on regulators to examine the
framework that governs how the prices for IPOs are set.
In a letter dated Tuesday but provided to Reuters on
Thursday, Issa asked SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro to answer a
series of questions about whether current regulations leave too
much discretion in the hands of underwriters, and whether
restrictions on communication give preferred clients an unfair
advantage over ordinary investors.
"The Facebook IPO taught us that, at a minimum, the IPO
process suffers substantial flaws," Issa said in the letter.
Analysts at several banks, including lead underwriters
Morgan Stanley, cut revenue forecasts for Facebook in
advance of the IPO and shared that information with select
clients, a move that has raised concerns about potential
disadvantages for ordinary investors.
It is unclear how big an appetite Congress has for pushing
IPO reforms. A Senate Banking panel on Wednesday heard testimony
about whether the IPO process works for ordinary investors and
the chairman of that hearing, Jack Reed, expressed interest in
examining the issue.
But lawmakers at a separate Wednesday hearing on market
structure before a House Financial Services subcommittee did not
press market players on Facebook-related issues, and witnesses
only made brief references to them.
Facebook's May 18 market debut was delayed by half an hour
due to a technical glitch, after which market makers did not
receive confirmations of their opening orders for two hours,
while some orders were lost entirely. Losses among market makers
have been pegged as high as $450 million.
Facebook's shares have mostly traded well below their $38
IPO price after eking out a 23-cent gain by the end of its May
18 market debut. At Wednesday's $31.60 close they were down 17
percent from their IPO price.
Issa's main concern relates to how underwriters set the
initial price of an IPO. The entire framework fails to provide a
market-based mechanism to price IPOs, he said.
Investment banks that underwrite an offering usually set the
price, often after surveying institutional clients.
Issa suggested an alternate method known as a "Dutch
auction," which Google used during its IPO. In a Dutch auction,
ordinary investors can also participate in setting the initial
price.
Issa asked the SEC to provide the requested information by
July 3.
The letter was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
(Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)