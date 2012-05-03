BRIEF-Azarga Uranium provides update on permitting process
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission
SAN FRANCISCO May 3 Facebook Inc plans to price its initial public offering at a range with a mid-point of $31.50 a share, a source familiar with the IPO told Reuters on Thursday.
The source, who declined to be identified because the information has not been publicized, did not elaborate on other details.
The world's largest social network is expected to raise as much as $10 billion this month in what would be Silicon Valley's largest-ever market debut. The company had been expected to release an updated IPO prospectus this week. (Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission
* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries will make an up to $100 million investment in Altius
* Seritage growth properties - co entered into a $200 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility-sec filing