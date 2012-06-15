(Repeats to additional subscribers)
June 14 Facebook is set to file a motion
to consolidate all the shareholder lawsuits against the social
network site, and is expected to place some blame on the Nasdaq
for its botched IPO when it files the motion, the New York Times
reported Thursday.
The document, which could be filed in the District Court for
the Southern District of New York as early as Friday, will
provide some perspective on Nasdaq's role on listing day and the
effect the exchange's action had on the stock's trading
activity, the paper said, citing a person with knowledge of the
matter.
The lead underwriters for the initial public offering,
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, are also
expected to join the motion, the paper reported.
Nasdaq has been widely criticized for poor communication
during and after the Facebook IPO, the most highly anticipated
market debut in recent memory, and for failing to apologize for
the technical problems in the first hours of trading of Facebook
shares.
Officials at Facebook and Nasdaq could not be reached for
comment outside usual business hours.
(Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)