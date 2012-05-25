May 25 The ripple effects of Facebook Inc's
botched IPO appear to already be hitting the market for initial
public offerings as two companies this week pushed back their
market debuts.
PC hardware components maker Corsair Components Inc
postponed its $78 million IPO citing market conditions, as did
laser hair removal products maker Tria Beauty Inc,which intended
to raise $64 million.
The delays may be just the first of many, say market
observers, as volatile equity markets and fallout from the
Facebook debacle create a challenging climate for new
offerings. Fewer issues will mean less income for underwriters,
who already had been strapped by an anemic market for deals. It
also will mean that companies which go ahead with offerings will
need to accept lower valuations.
Facebook's IPO fizzled as the shares fell below the offering
price, hit by technical glitches on Nasdaq that disrupted
first-day trading and drawing lawsuits targeting underwriters
for selectively sharing changes made to analyst forecasts.
Shares of Facebook, the most highly anticipated IPO this
year, closed Friday at $31.91, 16 percent below the social
networking firm's offer price of $38.
"When you have a massive flop like Facebook it's going to
persuade investors to stay on the sidelines for even longer,"
said Lee Simmons, industry specialist at Dun & Bradstreet. "It
doesn't give a lot of hope to investors that the markets are
prime for a comeback."
A slowdown further wounds an already tenuous U.S. market for
new issuers. Only 17 U.S. IPOs have priced so far in the second
quarter, compared with 27 during the same period last year,
according to IPO research firm Renaissance Securities.
Meanwhile, 18 companies have filed IPO registration statements,
a 74 percent decline from last year.
Companies which do choose to hit the public markets may have
to adjust their valuation expectations, said David Menlow,
president of IPO Financial.com, which tracks public offerings.
"Anything that is out there is going to be subject to a
valuation haircut," he said. "A company that was looking at an
$18 to $24 price range could now be looking at price at $14 or
$15."
New issuers are also likely to face heightened scrutiny.
"Everyone from underwriters to investors is going to be
looking carefully at new issuers," said Dan Bradley, an
associate professor at the University of South Florida's College
of Business. "After all the hype with Facebook, there's going to
be some lessons learned."
Several high profile tech companies which have filed for
IPOs including IT management software company ServiceNow and
security software company Palo Alto Networks have not delayed
their plans, Reuters has previously reported. Other large
offerings expected this year include software company Workday,
crafts retailer Michaels Stores Inc and real estate investment
trust Empire State Realty Trust Inc.
There are no IPOs currently scheduled for next week amid the
186 companies in the pipeline, according to Scott Sweet,
managing partner of IPO Boutique, although a summer slowdown
after Memorial Day weekend may have also contributed to this
lack of new offerings.
"IPO market shut. See you in 2013," tweeted Barry Silbert,
chief executive of SecondMarket, a platform that allows
employees of private companies to sell shares.
(Reporting By Olivia Oran; Editing by Alwyn Scott and Kenneth
Barry)