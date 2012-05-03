(Adds details from IPO video presentation, background)
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO May 3 Facebook Inc
executives tackled concerns about the company's mobile strategy
during a video presentation for its IPO road show.
The company plans to raise $10.6 billion, making it the
largest initial public offering ever in Silicon Valley.
On Thursday, Facebook released a 31-minute road show video
featuring founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, Chief
Financial Officer David Ebersman, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl
Sandberg and Vice President of Product Chris Cox.
Investors have expressed concerns over how Facebook will
increase advertising revenue as more people access the social
network through small mobile devices.
During a presentation on advertising, Sandberg said mobile
is a key area of growth for Facebook, and that the company would
use sponsored stories to generate more advertising income.
Advertisers pay Facebook to highlight certain stories. These
sponsored posts recently started running on the News Feeds of
Facebook mobile users.
"Today only a small fraction of our ad impressions are
sponsored stories, which gives us room to grow," Sandberg said,
adding that these paid posts were a "natural part of the
Facebook mobile experience."
Facebook Chief Financial Officer David Ebersman said the
company would invest heavily in mobile, even if the payoff takes
a long time.
The road show, which is intended to persuade investors to
buy Facebook shares, starts on Monday.
