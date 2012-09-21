DUBLIN, Sept 21 Facebook, the world's biggest social network, has fully implemented most of the recommendations made by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner, the watchdog responsible for regulating its European and Irish operations said on Friday.

Ireland is the headquarters of Facebook's non-U.S. business and the data regulator there re-audited the company in July to test its progress in fulfilling recommendations made last December regarding policies on tagging photos, retaining and deleting data and on the level of user control.

The Irish regulator said most of those instructions had been adopted, particularly in the area of better transparency and controls for the user, but progress still had to be made on a number of other items within the next month.